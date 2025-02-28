Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646,601 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,441,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.14% of Antero Resources worth $232,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $35.53 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 111.05 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.