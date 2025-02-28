Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $205 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.59% of Arch Capital Group worth $204,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.42. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

