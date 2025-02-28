Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 319 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of ASML worth $165,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $697.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $274.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $733.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $755.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.