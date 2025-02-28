Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Tufton Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

