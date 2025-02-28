Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bancorp 34 Trading Down 3.5 %

BCTF traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 2,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760. Bancorp 34 has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.34.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

