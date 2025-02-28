Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bancorp 34 Trading Down 3.5 %
BCTF traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 2,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760. Bancorp 34 has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.34.
About Bancorp 34
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bancorp 34
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.