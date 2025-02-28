Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

BLX stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. 127,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.