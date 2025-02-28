Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,408 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBVA. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BBVA opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.