Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 1,496.4% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Up 1.2 %

BCKIY stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

