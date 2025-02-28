B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Gregory Barnes Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Director Gregory Barnes purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.07 per share, with a total value of C$203,500.00.

B2Gold Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.16 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.91.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTO. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.01.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

