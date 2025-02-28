B. Riley Expects Reduced Earnings for Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Montauk Renewables in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Montauk Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.
Shares of MNTK opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
