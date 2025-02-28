Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.71. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

