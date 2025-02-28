Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Avingtrans had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.68%.
Avingtrans Price Performance
LON AVG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 361 ($4.55). 111,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. Avingtrans has a 12-month low of GBX 343 ($4.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 444 ($5.60). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 371.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 390.70. The company has a market capitalization of £115.08 million, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.52.
About Avingtrans
Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avingtrans
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.