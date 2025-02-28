AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.0 million-$460.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.2 million.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $7.60. 265,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,930. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Mackintosh sold 13,316 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $152,335.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,118.72. The trade was a 21.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $483,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,381,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,343,776.20. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,693 shares of company stock worth $916,683. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

