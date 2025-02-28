Avicanna (OTC:AVCNF) Trading 12.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Avicanna Inc. (OTC:AVCNF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 249,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 127,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Avicanna Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

About Avicanna

(Get Free Report)

Avicanna Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products and formulations for consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It commercializes approximately thirty proprietary evidence-based finished products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avicanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avicanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.