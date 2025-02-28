Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,100 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $510,189,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 567,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,296,000 after buying an additional 452,728 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 36.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,448,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $413,405,000 after acquiring an additional 387,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,702,028,000 after acquiring an additional 288,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.45.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $282.35 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.59. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.