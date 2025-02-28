Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th. This is an increase from Austin Engineering’s previous interim dividend of $0.004.

The stock has a market cap of $294.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31.

Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other related products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers excavator, face shovel, front end loader, and stemming buckets; rope shovel dippers; and wear liner kits for mining applications, including hard rock, iron ore, and coal.

