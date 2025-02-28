Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Aukett Swanke Group shares last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,913 shares.

Aukett Swanke Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aukett Swanke Group

In related news, insider Nicholas Nick Clark sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £40,000 ($50,415.93). 71.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aukett Swanke Group Company Profile

Aukett Swanke Group has a strong foundation in architectural services and is on a transformative journey to become a London-listed provider of Smart Buildings and related services. ASG are uniquely positioned to ensure the technical systems that run modern premises are designed as an integral part of the structure, from the outset.

Between March 2023 and March 2024 it completed four acquisitions which strengthen the Group’s experience and expertise in the delivery of smart building technologies.

