Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

ATVDY opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.2208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

