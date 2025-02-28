Astria Therapeutics’ (ATXS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATXS. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $356.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.68. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

