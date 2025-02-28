Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. Astrana Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Astrana Health Price Performance

Shares of ASTH opened at $34.68 on Friday. Astrana Health has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $63.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Astrana Health from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

