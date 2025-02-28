Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.44)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of LON AML traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 81.80 ($1.03). The company had a trading volume of 23,521,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,620. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 79.15 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.32. The stock has a market cap of £770.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

