Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 440.9% in February

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, a growth of 440.9% from the January 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 12.4 %
OTCMKTS ARGGY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 345,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,877. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.
