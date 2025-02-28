Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 440.9% in February

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, a growth of 440.9% from the January 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 12.4 %

OTCMKTS ARGGY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 345,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,877. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

