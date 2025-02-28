Argyle Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Argyle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $823,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 54,478 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,211,000 after acquiring an additional 324,033 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TTE opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

