Argyle Capital Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. RTX makes up 2.0% of Argyle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $132.43.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. The trade was a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $4,639,194 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

