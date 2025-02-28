Argyle Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after buying an additional 130,629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 97.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $281.99 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.61. The stock has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

