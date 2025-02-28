Argyle Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,077 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $46.66 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

