Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.730-2.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARDT. Bank of America downgraded Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

ARDT traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 224,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. Ardent Health Partners has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

