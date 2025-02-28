Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

ARDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance

Ardent Health Partners stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. Ardent Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardent Health Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.