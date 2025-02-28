Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Arcosa worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Arcosa by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Price Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.75 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.