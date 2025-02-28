ArcLight Clean Transition (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) Shares Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 88,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.
ArcLight Clean Transition Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.
About ArcLight Clean Transition
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ArcLight Clean Transition
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.