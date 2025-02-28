Apriem Advisors Takes $265,000 Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

