Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.0 million-$104.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.5 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of AAOI stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $21.95. 2,324,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,017.04. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $80,820.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,756.27. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,298 shares of company stock worth $1,281,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

