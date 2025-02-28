Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Applied Materials Stock Down 7.0 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $156.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.27. The firm has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total value of $46,807.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,052.88. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.