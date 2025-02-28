Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 794.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,407 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.73. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Several research firms have commented on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,977,528 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

