APi Group’s (APG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

APG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of APG opened at $38.83 on Thursday. APi Group has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,307,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,031,000 after acquiring an additional 80,757 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

