APA (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 3.15. APA has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $36.04.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

Insider Transactions at APA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,391 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

