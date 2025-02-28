Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. 59,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,913. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54.

