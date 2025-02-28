Andrew M. Brophy Sells 1,744 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) CAO Andrew M. Brophy sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $18,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,830.80. The trade was a 12.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Healthcare Services Group Price Performance
Shares of HCSG stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
