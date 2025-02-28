Andrew M. Brophy Sells 1,744 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) CAO Andrew M. Brophy sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $18,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,830.80. The trade was a 12.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 157,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

