Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 76,437 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,437 shares during the quarter. Fluor accounts for about 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Fluor worth $50,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Fluor by 2,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Fluor by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 826.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

In related news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

