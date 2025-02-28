Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,484 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,484 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $10,768,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 9,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.8 %

CRL stock opened at $164.91 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.79 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average is $187.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,099.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CLSA downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

