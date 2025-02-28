Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $37,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 33,892.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,418,000 after purchasing an additional 268,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $295.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.00.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $760,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,487.89. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.06, for a total transaction of $104,669.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,812.98. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,725 shares of company stock worth $4,972,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $333.19 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $230.08 and a one year high of $334.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.84 and its 200 day moving average is $294.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

