Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,207 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Chord Energy worth $27,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 8,762.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,141,000 after buying an additional 1,230,985 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,423,000 after purchasing an additional 656,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,705,000 after purchasing an additional 519,547 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 744,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 172,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 721.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 128,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,428.80. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CHRD opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $107.24 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $194.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

