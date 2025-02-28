Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $40.92 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,672 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of SS&C Technologies worth $40,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7,320.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11,789.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $18,945,653.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,000 shares of company stock worth $37,492,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

