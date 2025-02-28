Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $33.73 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Gartner worth $33,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner by 20.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $552.63.

IT opened at $491.38 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $509.78 and its 200 day moving average is $509.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,479 shares of company stock worth $734,419. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

