Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,469 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $85,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.41 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

