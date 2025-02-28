Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after acquiring an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 97.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CB opened at $281.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.61. The stock has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

