AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Issues Earnings Results

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.89, Zacks reports. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%.
AnaptysBio Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 487,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $499.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.
Insider Activity
In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,065.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,880,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,047,217.30. This represents a 0.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
