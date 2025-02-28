AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Issues Earnings Results

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.89, Zacks reports. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 487,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $499.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Insider Activity

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,065.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,880,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,047,217.30. This represents a 0.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

