Analysts Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) PT at $204.71

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

AN opened at $180.65 on Friday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $143.83 and a twelve month high of $198.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.08 and a 200-day moving average of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,257,000 after buying an additional 123,466 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

