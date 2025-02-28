Analysts Issue Forecasts for SoundThinking FY2025 Earnings

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSTI. Craig Hallum upgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

SSTI opened at $16.26 on Friday. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $204.70 million, a P/E ratio of -135.49 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $68,882.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,186.14. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,971.45. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,350 shares of company stock worth $308,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,354,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 727,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,630 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 56.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

