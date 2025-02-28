Analysts Issue Forecasts for Snap’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Snap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.87.

Snap stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. Snap has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 69,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $749,249.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,332,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,280,397.60. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 102,152 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $1,107,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,443,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,661.96. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

